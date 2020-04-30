LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs' 2020 Spring Meet will begin Saturday, May 16, without spectators in the stands.
According to a news release from track officials, racing will be held Thursdays through Sundays and on Memorial Day -- Monday, May 25. Spring races will remain spectator-less "until government officials approve fans returning," officials said.
"Only authorized racetrack employees and (Kentucky Horse Racing Commission) license holders who are providing support for a horse stabled at the facility will be permitted on property," track officials said in the release. "This specifically includes only trainers with horses stabled or racing on the facility grounds and those who are responsible for the care of the horses (veterinarians, grooms, exercise riders and farriers)."
The racetrack will open its stable areas May 11 after receiving approval from state officials to reopen, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday. Track officials released a list Thursday of dates when horses that are based at other venues around the country can return to Louisville:
- Fair Grounds in New Orleans (May 11-13)
- Gulfstream Park, Tampa Bay Downs and horses based at other Florida training centers (May 14-16)
- Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas (May 17-19)
- All other locales (May 20)
The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby is slated for Saturday, Sept. 5.
Churchill Downs Inc. announced Thursday that it is delaying its planned $300 million expansion of the iconic racetrack as it copes with the sudden impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its gaming and horse-racing properties.
