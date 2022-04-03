LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For those who have suddenly lost a loved one, Sunday was a day of hope and healing after a time of grief so many families did not expect.
Dozens of families gathered at the Muhammad Ali Center for Hosparus Health’s Hope and Healing event.
Kathryn Payne lost her daughter and son-in-law in September 2014.
“It was a homicide-suicide. I felt like it was post-traumatic stress. All of a sudden – no clue that anything would happen,” Payne said. “I'm here more or less to give another person hope that they can get through because when it happened with mere there wasn't any community programs out there.”
Those who attended all have one thing in common – they lost a loved one suddenly – whether it be homicide, suicide, drugs or an accident.
The event has not happened in person since 2019 – and this year COVID-19 was added to the list of traumatic event losses.
“Many people who died with only the doctor and nurses and healthcare staff as their witness and as their comfort,” said Hosparus Event Coordinator Joe Ferry.
There were photos of those who were tragically lost, along with teddy bears for those sharing stories who may need some extra comfort.
Memorial displays were set up so other families can see how each person is healing in their own way – which some chose to do through art.
At each table was paint, markers and stones.
“The river stones represent both the burdens in our grief that we wish to lay down but they also represent the things we want to hold onto that give us anchor,” said Ferry.
Hosparus volunteers and clinical staff talked with families at an event which for some has turned into an annual reunion. It's a way to share stories, check-in with each other and strengthen an already strong support group to rely on.
“When there is loss, our instinct is to gather together and support – this is just one more opportunity to do that,” Ferry said.
For Payne, the annual event is one she says she will never miss because of how it has helped her.
“You still have to keep on taking those steps forward and it is not easy but you can do it,” said Payne.
Hosparus Health has resources and services in 41 counties throughout Kentucky and Indiana.
