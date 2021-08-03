LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported its highest amount of new COVID-19 cases since early February.
The Indiana Department of Health announced 1,610 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana residents on Tuesday.
Since the start of the pandemic, 775,686 people in Indiana have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The state reported 13 new virus-related deaths, raising the total confirmed deaths to 13,596 people in Indiana.
The seven-day positivity rate in Indiana is 7.8%.
According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, 985 residents are hospitalized with the virus, the highest amount since early May. Indiana currently have 35.3% of its ICU beds available.
To find a vaccination site in Indiana, click here.
To find a COVID-19 testing site, click here.
Related Stories:
- UofL Health seeing increase in hospitalizations amid rise of COVID-19
- COVID-19 transmission rate increasing in Kentucky, Indiana
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.