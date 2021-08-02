LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 40 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 within the UofL Health system amid an increase in COVID-19 cases.
According to the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness dashboard, more than 120 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisville.
Last week, Louisville reported 1,230 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the first time its surpassed 1,000 or more confirmed cases in a week since Feb. 27.
Dr. Mark Burns with UofL Health says the majority of patients are unvaccinated, only seeing one or two people vaccinated people hospitalized.
In Jefferson County, 48.2% of residents have completed the vaccine series.
Burns said the average age of those suffering from the virus is significantly younger than last winter.
"The average age is probably between 35 and 40 of the majority of the people that we're seeing," Burns said. "They are much younger."
UofL Health hospitals have adequate staffing and beds right now, according to Burns. During the height of the pandemic, U of L Hospital averaged about 150 patients.
