LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hostess Brands is recalling some Raspberry Zingers because they may grow mold before the “best by” date.
The recall covers single-serve and multi-pack fresh and frozen Zingers and single-serve grocery 3 count packs with “best by” dates of Aug. 26-29.
The company urged consumers to not eat the products and to contact the place of purchase about returning the product for a full refund. Hostess said in a news release that the products were sold across the country by “mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores.”
Consumers who have questions can call 800-483-7253 weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
