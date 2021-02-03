LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can now book your ex a stay in a dumpster this Valentine's Day.
Now through Feb. 12, you can fill out a form telling Hotels.com why your ex deserves a night in the trash and where you would go for your own dream vacation. You will get a fake, but satisfying, booking confirmation for your ex's figurative dumpster stay. Fifteen people will also win a $300 Hotels.com gift card.
You can enter by visiting hotels.com/vdaydumpsterstay.
The San Antonio Zoo is also allowing people to name a cockroach after their ex that will be fed to animals on a live feed on Valentine's Day.
