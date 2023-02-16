LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Houdini, the I-65 goat, is enjoying life at Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary.
The sanctuary in Meade County posted a picture of him in front of his sign. The post says he's not wandering alone on the roads of Kentucky anymore.
He's safe and sound and shares his large habitat with his family. He's served his favorite foods and has a warm place to sleep.
Houdini was a fixture for years along I-65. In 2019, after he suffered a bad fracture to a front leg, he was taken to the wildlife sanctuary to live.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.