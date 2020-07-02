LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A house explosion in Elizabethtown that left one person dead and five others injured was apparently sparked by homemade fireworks, according to police.
It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at a home on New Glendale Road. Investigators said someone was trying to make fireworks in the home when there was an explosion. Seven people were inside. Five were injured, and one person died.
Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said he’s never seen anything quite like it in three decades of law enforcement.
From the outside, the house appears largely undamaged except for some blown out windows. But inside, Ward said it’s a scene of destruction.
He said the investigation is still in the early stages, but he said something touched off an explosion — either a spark or a chemical reaction — as fireworks were being made inside the home.
Ward said this is not something he considers to be a serious problem. In fact, he said he’s never seen it before.
Ward said his office, along with the ATF, state fire marshal and state police are investigating, but he's warning people not to try to make their own fireworks and to be extra careful when using legal ones.
