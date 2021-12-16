LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Western Kentucky University is supporting the Bowling Green community after tornadoes tore through the town.
The university has opened up its campus to support its students, staff, and faculty. WKU is also housing first responders and the National Guard in residence halls, serving as the volunteer headquarters for those wishing to help, and providing computer labs for residents who have been displaced by the storms.
The WKU Hilltoppers basketball team will host the Louisville Cardinals Saturday, December 18th in Diddle Arena. Fans attending the game or anyone wishing to support the recovery efforts in Bowling Green can text "WKU Relief" to 83200 or at www.wku.edu/relief. Money donated to the WKU Opportunity Fund goes directly to WKU students, faculty, and staff who have been displaced by the storms.
"The immediate need for water and clothes has been met, so right now it's getting essentially dollars in the hands who most need it," said WKU President Dr. Tim Caboni."We've got dozens of faculty and staff who desperately need a roof over their heads and a warm meal."
The Bowling Green tornado killed 16 people in Warren County and destroyed countless homes and businesses.
