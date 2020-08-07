LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department said carjackings are up by more than 400%, and thieves are using different methods to steal cars through fear and intimidation.
Carjackings can happen at any place at any time, and that is why police say it is so important to be aware of your surroundings at all times.
"Unfortunately, our citizens need to think about what they would do when placed in some of these situations more so than they ever have before," said Ryan Nichols, a former law enforcement officer and current president of the River City FOP. "So having a plan is very valuable and allows you to respond much quicker."
Nichols said carjackers can steal vehicles by pretending they need help or staging an accident like bumping into the back of your car.
"Maybe treat that as you would if you were being stopped by someone you that weren't sure was the police," he said. "You know, maybe get on the phone with police department. Continue to a public area."
What if you are approached at gunpoint and asked to hand over your keys?
"I would never recommend a citizen put themselves in some type of danger over property," Nichols said. "People are worth more than property. But that shouldn't be a situation that our citizens have to be in."
Nichols said the uptick in crime comes as more LMPD officers are leaving the department and there is a lot that needs to change to keep violent crimes from happening.
"For a city our size, and obviously for the crime we have occurring in our city, we need more police to address those issues," Nichols said.
Tips to avoid carjackings, according to the Insurance Information Institute:
- Always have your mobile phone handy — and charged.
- Avoid being alone in your vehicle in certain areas, such as high crime neighborhoods, isolated roads and intersections and desolate areas of parking lots.
- Be aware of your surroundings. Pay special attention to people who seem to be lurking or cars that suspiciously follow you into driveways. Call 911 and use your key fob or other car alarm, if you feel a threat.
- Be wary of how carjackers lure victims. These include bumping your car, pretending to be stranded motorists or flashing their lights as if there were something wrong with your car. In each of these scenarios, you might be tempted to pull over — only to have your car taken. Stay inside with the windows shut and the door locked and, if you feel a threat, drive to the nearest police or fire station.
- Practice safe parking. Stick to well-lit areas. If you have any doubts about where you parked after the fact, find a security guard to accompany you to your vehicle.
- Don't sit in your car with the door unlocked or the windows rolled down.
- Don’t stop at isolated ATMs, which might put you and your bank accounts, as well as your car, in danger.
Police asked that anyone with information on recent carjackings to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
