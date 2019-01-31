LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Friday, Huber's Family Farm and Restaurant is scheduled to reopen with new owners and a secret ingredient bridging the future with the past.
Jena Clem is now one of the owners of the 92-year-old business.
"Joe III was my dad, and then Joe Jr. was my grandpa," Clem said.
She saved the family business from the auction block in November after a public struggle with the four surviving Huber heirs who owned it. Her plan to revitalize the business includes a few new items for the store and a special area dedicated to the Huber family's history.
"It's great," Clem said about the purchase. "I'm still a little in shock, and I'm learning a lot."
The entire staff is being welcomed back, Clem said, and that includes her sister, Terra Huber Mahan, who's already at work trying to bring customers back in the door.
"It's funny — I put on Facebook the other day, saying, 'I hope you guys miss us as much as we miss you!'" Mahan said.
Huber's family farm and restaurant is known for its fall pumpkin patch, field trips, family events and its legendary county cooking.
"We're still going to have the fried chicken and apple butter and biscuits," Clem said.
Behind the scenes, Lewis Huber is the tie that binds. He is one of the former owners, who is now partners with Clem.
"We never did want to give up, so we hooked up, got together and moved on," Huber said. "It's been a struggle, but we finally kept Joe Huber's alive."
The auction of Huber's generated $2.7 million for the prior owners after the land was split into 20 different tracts.
Clem and her uncle did not buy all 156 acres. New Albany businessman Sam Shine bought the farming acreage around the restaurant and has not stated publicly his intentions for it. The family said they're working out a lease agreement with Shine, and they will continue to plant there.
"He's been a huge support, and we're supper excited to see what the future holds and see what's to come," Mahan said.
Roughly $16,000 was raised in online donations, but none of it was used in the purchase. Clem said she got a private loan and now plans to donate that money on opening day to charity.
"I can't thank the public enough," Clem said.
The auction did not impact Huber's Winery and Orchard, which is owned by a different branch of the family tree.
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday through Sunday, for the month of February.
