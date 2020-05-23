LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special birthday party was held Saturday for a 9-year-old boy in Louisville, complete with a hug machine.
Anthony Brettnacher, who is blind and handicapped, misses giving and receiving hugs.
A friend built a hug machine for Brettnacher, so family and friends could be mindful of the coronavirus, but still give him hugs through a plastic covering.
Brettnacher's mom said he's known as of the "Mayor of the Kentucky School for the Blind."
Instead of gifts, Brettnacher asked for donations of sensory toys and other items for his school through the company Learning Express.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.