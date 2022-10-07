LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humana is throwing one big baby shower.
It's scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Urban League Sports and Learning Center at 1535 West Broadway.
The baby shower is open to anyone who is expecting or has recently delivered.
Those who attend will get some free baby items and have a chance to learn about community resources, doula providers, good health habits and car seat safety.
Snacks and refreshments will also be provided.
The event runs from noon until 2 p.m.
