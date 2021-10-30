LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The only no-kill rescue in Oldham County now has a permanent home.
The public got a first-hand look at the new Humane Society of Oldham County shelter while enjoying live music and free food on Saturday.
After several years of leasing a space, staff have worked for about a year to get a new facility up and running. The rescue is in La Grange, just off Commerce Parkway.
It's 5,200 square feet and equipped with a separate spray-neuter clinic and animal shelter. The rescue hopes to place adoptable cats and dogs into loving homes more efficiently.
"We have a lot of animals that are surrendered, lost, abandoned that wind up in our country shelter and we partner with them, help them out and take the animals out of there so they don't have to euthanize," Humane Society of Oldham County President Michele Culp said.
The rescue is currently home to two kittens, Kit Kat and Chip, and Freddy the dog. More adoptable pets will be there next week.
