LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people gathered on a sunny morning for Mayor Greg Fischer's Hike, Bike and Paddle event on Memorial Day.
After Forecastle Festival was held the previous three days at the Waterfront Park, Fischer's event centered around active lifestyle moved to a new spot on River Road this year, at Louisville Community Boathouse Lawn.
Hundreds are getting ready to take part in the Mayor’s Hike, Bike and Paddel event! The races start in just a few minutes at 9 a.m. from the Community Boat House on River Road. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/3U61ztIwL4— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) May 30, 2022
There were tents set up with route information, air for bicycle tires and tips for rowing. Norton Sports Health also handed out water and sports drinks while reminding participants how to stay safe and healthy during the event.
The event featured a 13-mile bike ride from the Waterfront Park Boathouse Lawn to Shawnee Park and back, multiple length walk options in Waterfront Park and across the Big Four Bridge, and a paddle route up river to Beargrass Creek.
It began at 8 a.m. with yoga, Zumba, or Tai Chi. The first 2,000 attendees received a free t-shirt.
People of all ages were welcomed to the event.
One pair of sisters said they used the race as an opportunity for some sibling competition.
"I really want to be one of the first people because last year I was like 'no my legs they're going to fall off' so I want to be one of the first people," Elena Grace Ucanshadle said to WDRB, followed by her sister saying she wouldn't beat her.
A 14-year-old from Louisville used the 13-mile biking course to train for a challenge she's taking on in a few weeks.
"This summer I'm going to bike from Key West, Florida all the way up to Bloomington, Indiana in three weeks," Emma Hyman said. "You're supposed to get about 600 miles if you want to really be prepared because the real ride is about 1,600 miles coming up from there and I like to get out in a bike everyday."
Along with the hike and bike portions of the event, the paddling portion returned for the first time in several years with a new course.
A Louisville fire truck spraying mist awaited participants crossing the finish line.
