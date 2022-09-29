LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A producer shooting a movie here in Louisville is looking for hundreds of people to be cast as extras in her faith-based film.
According to a news release, auditions are scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hyatt House Louisville at 9315 Leesgate Road, near Whittington Parkway off of S. Hurstbourne Lane, for the film "Just One Life."
The film is described by producer Sun Ho Donovan as, "a thoughtful and compelling story that explores what it means to have faith (for believers and non-believers alike)."
According to Donovan, the film will have a theatrical release and will premiere in Louisville, where it will be shot.
It stars Kieu Chinh, Kevin Sizemore, Samantha Cutaran and Willie Mellina.
About 300 extras will be cast, according to the news release. Scenes with extras will include an international astronomers' conference, a church congregation, a teen after-school club, line dancing bar scenes and several others. There will also be featured roles for extras, including DJ Server, Restaurant patron, Chemo Patient, Nurse and Teenager.
Any extra who is cast will receive $50 compensation and their name in the "Special Thanks" section of the credits.
