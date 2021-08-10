LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The community remembered the life of Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley on Tuesday during a public visitation.
Shirley was killed nearly a week ago in an off-duty ambush.
Hundreds made their way to the public visitation held at the Owen Funeral home on Dixie Highway.
"This city suffered a huge loss with this tragedy right here," said Sgt. Richard "Bones" Warren, who worked with Shirley when he was with EMS before joining the sheriff's department in 2019.
Family, friends and fellow first responders speak highly of Shirley.
"There's not a more outstanding human being to walk this earth than that young man that's life was taken short," Warren said.
Many reminisced about the type of person Shirley had been.
"He was a bubbly personality," Warren said. "He was extremely extroverted person. He loved to joke. He loved to have fun. He loved to befriend everyone."
"There wasn't a stranger he ever met," added Phillip Nahm, a Metro EMS worker who also used to work with Shirley.
Some also pointed out Shirley's life-long desire to be of public service.
"Everybody that you talk to, you talk about how even as a child that he had this fascination with public safety and they knew he would be a first responder when he grew up," said Eric Johnson with Supporting Heroes, also a former law enforcement officer.
At his visitation, Shirley's shocking death began to sink in for those who knew him.
"It's very somber," Nahm said. "It hits really close to home because it's really setting in now we've seen him and we're having to deal with this. It's very emotional."
Many first responders now hope that, out of this tragedy, some will realize the hardships of law enforcement officers.
"They're often targets, and officers know that, and they continue to serve," Johnson said. "And when people need help, they're willing to put themselves in harm's way."
One comfort from the day for Shirley's first responder family was seeing just how many of the public have come out to show their support for Shirley.
"We will not forget who Brand Shirley is, that's for sure," Warren said.
A private service for police and law enforcement was held from 7 to 8 p.m.
Shirley's funeral will be held at noon Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Southeast Christian Church at 920 Blankenbaker Parkway with a burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is raising funds for burial expenses and other unexpected costs Shirley's family incurs. The foundation has raised more than $17,200, to donate, click here.
