LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big donation to the Healing Place men's campus means clients will go to bed with a full stomach.
While canned goods are a staple, food banks often struggle to find fresh meat donations.
So Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry donated 207 pounds of venison to the recovery center.
Hunters for the Hungry donates 50,000 to 70,000 pounds of venison to food banks across the state, which amounts to about 300,000 meals.
"We do buy some of our food, but a lot of it is donations," Michael Parsons, The Healing Place's food service coordinator, told WDRB News. "So for them to donate 100 pounds of venison to us is really big. That's two or three meals that we can push out."
Tuesday night, the venison at the Healing Place was made into chili.
