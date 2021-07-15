NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of New Albany officially welcomed Leaven Bakery with a ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon.
The bakery serves up fresh baked breads, French pastries and coffee. It also features a breakfast and lunch menu.
The owners are a husband and wife who lost their jobs last year during the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to turn their dream into a reality.
The couple started their business online at first, taking and fulfilling orders. They even got their apartment kitchen certified by the Health Department and made a website to help organize orders. They moved into their brick and mortar location back in May.
"We've been together for almost 10 years and we've always wanted to open our own place, and COVID definitely gave us that very big push to go ahead, just go forward with it and do it," said Kimberly Maxey, co-owner of the bakery. "And with the help of the community, they really gave us the confidence that we needed and wanted to go through with it."
Leaven is located on East Market Street in New Albany. It's open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Breakfast is served from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
