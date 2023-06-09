LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ramp from Interstate 264/Watterson Expressway East to Interstate 65 North will be closed in Jefferson County this weekend.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the ramp will be closed from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 9, to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.
There will be no traffic allowed to I-65 North from eastbound Watterson Expressway.
Crews will replace concrete slabs and make repairs to the ramp. The closure will allow the concrete to set properly.
KYTC suggests using the WAZE app to find the quickest route.
