LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The I-264 West ramp from I-65 South is closed due to an overturned semi.
According to Trimarc, the semi overturned about 12:30 Thursday morning. The ramp is expected to remain closed during the morning commute.
The semi was hauling liquid gel on the roadway, and the fire department is on scene for cleanup. MSD and the Louisville Metro Health Department are also responding to the scene.
The crash is causing significant delays in the westbound lanes of I-264. Drivers are encouraged to detour to Crittenden Drive, then take I-264 East to I-65 South.
According to an LMPD spokesperson, the driver was being treated for minor injuries.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.