LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The commute through Louisville may have just gotten a little more complicated.
Lanes are shut down on Interstate 64 for a big project.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed one lane on each side of I-64, near the Gene Snyder Freeway. This closure could last several weeks as crews will be working on the Gene Snyder bridge.
The rest area on Interstate 71 northbound at mile marker 13 will also be closed daily.
The changes are a part of KYTC's I-Move Kentucky project. It's a plan to improve several areas of I-71, I-64 and I-265.
You can follow project updates on the I-Move Kentucky Facebook page.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.