LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 65 in Hardin County near Elizabethtown have reopened after being shut down for several hours following a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer and two cars.
Hardin County Emergency Management director Joe Scott said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Images from TRIMARC traffic cameras show the tractor-trailer flipped over on the interstate near the Bluegrass Parkway. Scott said there were injuries, but he did not detail how serious those injuries were.
The crash caused significant delays. Scott said the semi was hauling pieces of metal, which were scattered on the roadway.
Drivers were advised to exit at the Elizabethtown ramp, and continue to Dixie Highway to rejoin I-65.
The interstate reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.