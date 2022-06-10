LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Church picnics are returning to Louisville for the summer after many cancelled or altered plans the last two years because of COVID-19.
One weekend each summer, several churches in Louisville break out the spinning wheels, pull tabs, and games for their church picnics. Saint Margaret Mary's Church and Our Lady of Mount Carmel are just two of several happening this weekend.
Here we go! Several church picnics in Louisivlle are returning to their full potential this summer. We’re here at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in south Louisville! pic.twitter.com/B6CGeNzOei— Katrina Nickell WDRB (@knickelltv) June 10, 2022
In 2020, both churches cancelled their picnics all together. In 2021, both put on modified versions.
"We pushed it off to August and did it one night in August very abbreviated, not as many booths and stuff," Brian Gahwyler, Saint Margaret Mary's church picnic co-chair said.
"Last year we moved our picnic later into the summer, not desirous but that's how we did it," said Father Troy Overton, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
But this year, kids' smiling faces, rows of game booths, and food stands are back in church parking lots.
Gahwyler said one thing is still missing at Saint Margaret Mary's picnic.
"The only booth we don't have is the 'Bangin' Frogs,' but otherwise we've got our chicken dinner, we got fish fry going."
Summer picnics serve as many churches largest fundraisers for the year. Overton said his church aims to raise $45,000. The last two years, he said the church had to get creative and find other ways to earn money.
However, organizers say money isn't the only reason they take months to plan one weekend of fun.
"The most important thing for me is people come here and have a good experience with our community," Overton said. "If we make some money in the process that's even better."
'We want to raise money for the church, but it's about getting together with your friends and building this village we have back here," Gahwyler said.
Overton said this year especially, comes with a special reminder for everyone in attendance.
"It taught us a very valuable lesson, that you can't take for granted that just because it was always that way, that it's going to be that way forever," said Overton.
Saint Margaret Mary and Our Lady of Mount Carmel will host another night of their church picnics on Saturday, June 11, from 5 p.m.-11 p.m.
