LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair kicked off its 11-day run Thursday with perfect weather and crowds of people. 

It was like Christmas at the fairgrounds as crowds poured into the Kentucky Exposition Center to take in the sights and sounds of the fair unencumbered by COVID-19 restrictions. Last year, there were some restrictions in place, and the fair was completely canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. 

A Who's Who of notable Kentuckians — including Gov. Andy Beshear, Mayor Greg Fischer, and several other politicians — showed up early Thursday to cut the ribbon and officially open the fairgrounds.

This year's fair has been long anticipated following two scaled back years of the event due to the pandemic. Fair Board President Dr. Mark Lynn expressed the excitement and praised the tradition that surrounds the event.

"There are a lot of great things here at the Kentucky State Fair, but the greatest of all is family," Lynn said. "We are all about Kentucky families." 

Admission to the fair is $10 (plus $10 for parking). Children 5 and under are admitted free. It includes access to indoor exhibits, the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series, the livestock competition and other entertainment. The concerts take place in Lot L, which is adjacent to Kentucky Kingdom and Broadbent Arena. If you decide to visit this year, you can save half off the normal admission price by buying tickets online here for $10, which includes parking.  

Special discount days for U.S. military members, seniors and people with sensory sensitivity.

The fair is continuing a policy this year that requires anyone 18 and younger to be accompanied by a guardian at least 21-years-old after 6 p.m. daily. Officials say IDs will be checked at the gate. 

New this year is the cutoff time for admission: gates will close an hour before the end of the fair each night.

To check the schedule, hours are posted here on the Kentucky State Fair website.

