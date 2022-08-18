LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair kicked off its 11-day run Thursday with perfect weather and crowds of people.
It was like Christmas at the fairgrounds as crowds poured into the Kentucky Exposition Center to take in the sights and sounds of the fair unencumbered by COVID-19 restrictions. Last year, there were some restrictions in place, and the fair was completely canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
A Who's Who of notable Kentuckians — including Gov. Andy Beshear, Mayor Greg Fischer, and several other politicians — showed up early Thursday to cut the ribbon and officially open the fairgrounds.
This year's fair has been long anticipated following two scaled back years of the event due to the pandemic. Fair Board President Dr. Mark Lynn expressed the excitement and praised the tradition that surrounds the event.
"There are a lot of great things here at the Kentucky State Fair, but the greatest of all is family," Lynn said. "We are all about Kentucky families."
Freddy Farm Bureau at Kentucky State Fair
This image taken from video dated Aug. 18, 2022, shows the 13-foot Freddy Farm Bureau farmer in front of the Expo Center at the Kentucky State Fair.
IMAGES | The THRILL VILLE at the Kentucky State Fair
THRILL VILLE vendors at Kentucky State Fair
Playing music at the Kentucky State Fair
Pictured: a group of people relax while playing music at the Kentucky Expo Center at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 18, 2022. (WDRB/Dalton Godbey)
Kentucky State Fair 'Thrill Ville'
Vendors at Kentucky State Fair
Kentucky State Fair Vendor
Kentucky State Fair THRILL VILLE
People on THRILL VILLE at Kentucky State Fair
Admission to the fair is $10 (plus $10 for parking). Children 5 and under are admitted free. It includes access to indoor exhibits, the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series, the livestock competition and other entertainment. The concerts take place in Lot L, which is adjacent to Kentucky Kingdom and Broadbent Arena. If you decide to visit this year, you can save half off the normal admission price by buying tickets online here for $10, which includes parking.
Kentucky State Fair - Trade Center Exhibit East Wing
Pictured: this photo dated Aug. 18, 2022, shows an exhibit featuring a piece of concrete at Ground Zero from the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center. (WDRB/Eric Edwards)