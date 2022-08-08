LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Advance tickets are now on sale for this year's Kentucky State Fair.
Fairgoers can save 50% by purchasing their tickets online here for $10, which includes parking. The price at the gate is $10 per person and $10 for parking. Children 5 and under are admitted into the fair for free.
Any fairgoers under 18 years old will be required to be accompanied by a guardian after 6 p.m. each night.
The fair is also holding special discount days for U.S. military members, seniors and people with sensory sensitivity.
Sunday, Aug. 21
- Active, retired military, veterans and their families receive free admission with military ID. There is a four-pass limit and parking isn't included. Thrill Ville wristbands will be discounted 20% off.
Monday, Aug. 22
- Admission is $5 per person, with parking included. Attendees can watch the World's Championship Horse Show.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
- Seniors, anyone 55 years and older, receive free gate admission. Parking isn't included. Heritage Hall has refreshments, and all-day bunco and bingo.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
- Free admission and midway tickets are being offered to family and fairgoers with sensory processing differences. The midway will have limited lights and music from 10 a.m. to noon for people with sensory sensitivities.
The Kentucky State Fair runs Aug. 18-28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. Admission to the fair includes access to indoor exhibits, the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series, the livestock competition and other entertainment.
For more information, click here or find the Fair on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
