LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair returns next month and they're looking to hire hundreds of team members to work.
Some of the roles they're looking to fill include admission gates, traffic control, guest services, operations/maintenance, grounds/outdoor cleanup and housekeeping.
There are morning, day, evening and overnight shifts that include indoor and outdoor work.
Pay ranges from $11-$13.50 per hour and can be $16-$20.25 during overtime. Those who apply must be at least 18 years old and have a photo ID and social security card.
Hiring will take place through Aug. 28 and start dates can be as soon as the next day. The state fair runs from Aug. 18-28.
Ways to apply:
- In-person at Iroquois Park during the LMPD Youth Advisory Field Day on July 16, from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Directly online.
- By calling the Human Resources Department at (502) 367-5230.
- Visiting the Kentucky Exposition Center for on-the-spot hiring July 20-22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Administrative Office at the left corner of Freedom Hall.
The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 18-28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. For more information on the fair, click here.
