LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is offering special discounts throughout the 11-day annual summertime celebration.
The fair expects to draw around 600,000 visitors this year for the event that features fair food, music, exhibits, concerts and other entertainment.
Early bird tickets are available through Aug. 5, priced at $8 per person, which includes parking. Admission at the gate is $10 per person, and parking is $10 per vehicle
The fair is also holding special discount days for U.S. military members, seniors and people with sensory sensitivity.
- Sunday, Aug. 21
- Active, retired military, veterans and their families receive free admission with military ID. There is a four-pass limit and parking isn't included. Thrill Ville wristbands will be discounted 20% off.
- Monday, Aug. 22
- Admission is $5 per person, with parking included. Attendees can watch the World's Championship Horse Show.
- Tuesday, Aug. 23
- Seniors, anyone 55 years and older, receive free gate admission. Parking isn't included. Heritage Hall has refreshments, and all-day bunco and bingo.
- Wednesday, Aug. 24
- Free admission and midway tickets are being offered to family and fairgoers with sensory processing differences. The midway will have limited lights and music from 10 a.m. to noon for people with sensory sensitivities.
This year's state fair includes 11 free concerts, including Russel Dickerson, the Oak Ridge Boys, Blake Stone Cherry Trace Adkins and We the Kingdom.
As in years past, concerts are included with fair admission and take place in Lot L, adjacent to Kentucky Kingdom and Broadbent Arena.
The fair runs from Aug. 18-28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. For more information, click here.
Related Stories:
- Lee Greenwood to perform during Kentucky State Fair free concerts
- First headliners revealed for 2022 Ky. State Fair along with half-price early bird tickets
- More concerts announced as part of Kentucky State Fair free concert series
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.