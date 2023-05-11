LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted more than 3,000 counterfeit items in Louisville in just one night earlier this week, including, watches, necklaces and earrings.
According to a news release distributed on Thursday, customs officers stopped the three shipments May 8. The shipments contained goods with a street value of more than $3.1 million.
"These types of seizures happen every night," LaFonda Sutton-Burke, director of field operations for the Chicago Field Office, said in a news release Thursday. "Our officers are very well trained and vigilant in stopping these illegal shipments from reaching their destinations. Whether it is Intellectual Property Right violations, narcotics, unapproved items or counterfeit products, our officers will continue to protect our local communities and our ports of entry."
Below is a breakdown of the contents of the three intercepted shipments:
- Valued at $2.18 million and headed from Hong Kong to Miami
- 1,438 necklaces with counterfeit Van Cleef & Arpels trademarks
- Valued at $102,500 and headed from Hong Kong to Ontario, Canada
- 10 fake Rolex watches
- Valued at $812,510 and headed from Hong Kong to Laredo, Texas
- 14 fake Louis Vuitton handbags
- More than 1,400 pairs of earrings with counterfeit Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Versace, Tous, Tory Burch and Disney logos
- More than 200 necklaces with Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton logos
