LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Down Syndrome of Louisville's members got a unique opportunity to perform with Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders during halftime of Sunday’s game.
Down Syndrome of Indiana has partnered with the cheerleaders for performances for years, and this year, they invited Down Syndrome of Louisville to join them.
Members from the DSL dance team, the Boogie Down Crew, learned their routine with the cheerleaders last week at their practice facility.
Early Sunday morning, the members got to practice on the field. The halftime performance featured a superhero theme and music with the members from DSL and DSI at the center.
"It was just so fitting with it being a superhero theme. They really embody all of the qualities," said Rachel Janitz, a former Colts cheerleader. "They have that perseverance and the joy and fight in them. We couldn't imagine anyone else to share this day with."
The boogie down crew was initially started to encourage healthy movement but has grown into more of a public outreach and advocacy group.
They perform all around the community, but Sunday’s performance was certainly their biggest performance yet.
"It's exciting to be able to go to an NFL game and watch your daughter do halftime," said Clint Parks, a parent of a DSL member.
