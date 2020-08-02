IMAGES | Fitz the elephant celebrates 1st birthday at Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo on Sunday celebrated the birthday of one of its most famous residents.
The zoo threw a party for Fitz the baby elephant as he celebrated his first birthday.
Fitz was the first elephant born at the zoo in decades. The community helped named him last year with a naming contest.
He has grown a lot over the last year, now weighing in at a whopping 790 pounds.
Zookeepers say he is inquisitive and loves foods like banana, carrots and watermelons.
"Fitz is a very important ambassador for his species. Elephants are a critically threatened species. In Africa right now, we're still losing elephants to poaching due to their ivory, although zoos have made a great impact," John Walczak, Louisville Zoo director, said.
The Louisville Zoo is back open to visitors, but all guests, including members, must reserve tickets online in advance.
