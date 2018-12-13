LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS students were part of a massive effort to spread holiday cheer to senior citizens.
There were smiles, hugs and a few Christmas carols, as Signature HealthCARE spotlighted its Operation Holiday Card campaign on Thursday.
Students from every JCPS middle school participated in making the cards they brought in by the bag-full to seniors dressed in Santa hats and holiday shirts.
"It doesn't always have to be a big gift, just something from the heart. So a Christmas card, especially something drawn and handwritten by a student, is really special. It's a really powerful message that they're going to have a happy holiday," said Signature HealthCARE's Angie McAllister.
The goal was to generate 10,000 holiday cards to all of the people who live in their long-term care communities.
