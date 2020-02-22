LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — More than 300 people took the plunge into 50-degree water Saturday to support Special Olympics athletes across Kentucky.
The 2020 Polar Plunge, which benefits Special Olympics Kentucky, was held at the Texas Roadhouse in Middleton on Saturday. The River City Rumble and other teams jumped into a pool in the restaurant's parking lot to raise funds supporting athletes young and old with intellectual disabilities.
The weather for Saturday's event wasn't as cold as past plunges, but some participants said the changing conditions add to the fun of taking part in the event every year.
"The money raised helps athletes like me play all my sports, but just think of the great community come out and supported us," said Hayden Redmon, a participant in Saturday's plunge. "What a great cause."
The Polar Plunge is typically held in the Ohio River but has been held at Texas Roadhouse in Middletown for the past two years. This year's event raised $150,000 for the Special Olympics Kentucky.
