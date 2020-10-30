LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Some of Kentuckiana's newest and smallest babies are ready for Halloween.
Babies in the neonatal intensive care units at Norton Women's & Children's Hospital and Baptist Health Louisville were dressed in their first Halloween costumes this week.
The costumes for the babies at Norton Hospital are provided by families or the NICU, some of which are made by hospital employees and volunteers, according to a news release. From puppies to pumpkins and little mermaids, the hospital's youngest patients were decked out in adorable costumes.
The caregivers at Norton's helps approximately 800 small or ill babies each year.
Meanwhile, the babies at Baptist Health were bunded up and placed in a donut box labeled "fresh from the oven." Keeping with the theme of the Cuddles Cafe at Baptist, a sign that read "We have a grown a latte. Donut grow up" was displayed next to the babies.
