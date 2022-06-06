LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dozen World War II veterans were honored at Bowman Field on Monday, June 6, 78 years after D-Day.
For a group of guys pushing age 100, they didn’t miss a beat even 78 years after the Allied invasion of Normandy. The men were honored and spent time dancing with the Ladies of Liberty -- a group of women who sing World War II-era hits.
There are only about 220,000 World War II veterans left in the country. Bowman Field and the Honor Flight Bluegrass put together a quick ceremony to thank 12 of those heroes.
The group of veterans, all of whom were between the ages of 95 and 98, took time to introduce themselves to the crowd. Among the veterans were some who had been awarded Purple Hearts, some who stormed Normandy and others who were present at the Battle of Iwo Jima.
Classic military vehicles restored by KILROY at Bowman Field 78-years after D-Day
Classic World War II-era military vehicles restored by KILROY at Bowman Field on June 6, 2022, 78-years after D-Day. (Image by: Lexie Ratterman)
A World War II veteran enjoys the company of Ladies of Liberty, a female singing group
A World War II veteran enjoys the company of the Ladies of Liberty, a female singing group that performs World War II-era musical hits. On June 6, 2022, 78 years after D-Day, a dozen World War II veterans were honored at Bowman Field. (Image by: Lexie Ratterman)
World War II veterans enjoy the company of Ladies of Liberty, a female singing group
World War II veterans enjoy the company of the Ladies of Liberty, a female singing group that performs World War II-era musical hits. On June 6, 2022, 78 years after D-Day, a dozen World War II veterans were honored at Bowman Field. (Image by: Lexie Ratterman)
World War II veterans honored at Bowman Field on June 6, 2022, 78 years after D-Day
Classic military vehicles restored by KILROY at Bowman Field 78-years after D-Day
Classic World War II-era military vehicles restored by KILROY at Bowman Field on June 6, 2022, 78-years after D-Day. (Image by: Lexie Ratterman)
Classic military vehicle restored by KILROY at Bowman Field 78-years after D-Day
Classic World War II-era military vehicle restored by KILROY at Bowman Field on June 6, 2022, 78-years after D-Day. (Image by: Lexie Ratterman)
World War II veterans honored at Bowman Field on June 6, 2022, 78 years after D-Day
A dozen World War II veterans were honored at Bowman Field on June 6, 2022, 78 years after D-Day. The event was put on by Honor Flight Bluegrass. (Image by: Lexie Ratterman)
The Ladies of Liberty, a female singing group that performs World War II-era musical hits.
World War II veterans honored at Bowman Field on June 6, 2022, 78 years after D-Day
A dozen World War II veterans were honored at Bowman Field on June 6, 2022, 78 years after D-Day. The event was put on by Honor Flight Bluegrass. (Image by: Lexie Ratterman)
World War II veterans enjoy the company of Ladies of Liberty, a female singing group
World War II veterans enjoy the company of the Ladies of Liberty, a female singing group that performs World War II-era musical hits. On June 6, 2022, 78 years after D-Day, a dozen World War II veterans were honored at Bowman Field. (Image by: Lexie Ratterman)
World War II veterans honored at Bowman Field on June 6, 2022, 78 years after D-Day
A dozen World War II veterans were honored at Bowman Field on June 6, 2022, 78 years after D-Day. The event was put on by Honor Flight Bluegrass. (Image by: Lexie Ratterman)
Some members of the group had served in multiple wars, but they said that didn’t matter on this day. They were just happy to be shown love and to be surrounded by their brothers who experienced the same things 78 years ago.
"It could not possibly be any nicer," said Marvin Perryman Jr., one of the veterans. "I am just so thrilled to be here, and what a wonderful, wonderful reception from these wonderful people. I thank them so much and I thank the Lord for keeping me here to do this."
The group wrapped up the ceremony with a quick joyride on World War II Jeeps, thanks to some members of KILROY, a club with members from Kentucky and southern Indiana who restore classic military vehicles.
