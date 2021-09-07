IMAGES | Louisville pups go for a swim at Lakeside Swim Club

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fun and furry tradition lives on at Louisville's Lakeside Swim Club.
The club hosted its 18th annual Dog Day Swim on Tuesday.
Pups and their owners went for a dip and enjoyed the water. The event takes place each year at the end of the summer season.
"It's amazing to be able to spend the whole summer here and then at the end of the summer come and wrap it up and let the dogs take hold of the lake," Lakeside member Amy Tannheimer said.
Lakeside Doggie Dip 2021 (12).jpeg
The Lakeside Swim Club hosted its 18th annual Dog Day Swim on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Lakeside Doggie Dip 2021 (11).jpeg
The Lakeside Swim Club hosted its 18th annual Dog Day Swim on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Lakeside Doggie Dip 2021 (10).jpeg
The Lakeside Swim Club hosted its 18th annual Dog Day Swim on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Lakeside Doggie Dip 2021 (9).jpeg
The Lakeside Swim Club hosted its 18th annual Dog Day Swim on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Lakeside Doggie Dip 2021 (8).jpeg
The Lakeside Swim Club hosted its 18th annual Dog Day Swim on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Lakeside Doggie Dip 2021 (7).jpeg
The Lakeside Swim Club hosted its 18th annual Dog Day Swim on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Lakeside Doggie Dip 2021 (6).jpeg
The Lakeside Swim Club hosted its 18th annual Dog Day Swim on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Lakeside Doggie Dip 2021 (5).jpeg
The Lakeside Swim Club hosted its 18th annual Dog Day Swim on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Lakeside Doggie Dip 2021 (4).jpeg
The Lakeside Swim Club hosted its 18th annual Dog Day Swim on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Lakeside Doggie Dip 2021 (3).jpeg
The Lakeside Swim Club hosted its 18th annual Dog Day Swim on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Lakeside Doggie Dip 2021 (2).jpeg
The Lakeside Swim Club hosted its 18th annual Dog Day Swim on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Lakeside Doggie Dip 2021 (1).jpeg
The Lakeside Swim Club hosted its 18th annual Dog Day Swim on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Lakeside Doggie Dip 2021.jpeg
The Lakeside Swim Club hosted its 18th annual Dog Day Swim on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (WDRB photo)
The fun was all for a good cause, too. A portion of the cost to swim is donated to local animal charities.
