LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fun and furry tradition lives on at Louisville's Lakeside Swim Club.

The club hosted its 18th annual Dog Day Swim on Tuesday. 

Pups and their owners went for a dip and enjoyed the water. The event takes place each year at the end of the summer season.

"It's amazing to be able to spend the whole summer here and then at the end of the summer come and wrap it up and let the dogs take hold of the lake," Lakeside member Amy Tannheimer said.

IMAGES | Louisville pups go for a swim at Lakeside Swim Club

1 of 13

The fun was all for a good cause, too. A portion of the cost to swim is donated to local animal charities.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags