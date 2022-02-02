LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Move over Punxsatawney Phil: There's a new groundhog in the game.

Major has been living at the Second Chances Wildlife Center ever since his home was bulldozed about seven years ago.

The animal ambassador visited residents at two senior living communities Wednesday for Groundhog Day.

Residents at Magnolia Springs and StoryPoint Middletown got to greet major and learn about his species.

"I hope that the residents will simply have a good time and enjoy learning a little bit about groundhogs, a little bit about Major and the importance of taking care of wildlife in our area," said Brigette Brouillard, director of Second Chances.

Major is one of 42 animals granted lifetime sanctuary at the Wildlife Center.

