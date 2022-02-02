IMAGES | Major the groundhog visits seniors on Groundhog Day
1 of 9
Major, a groundhog from the Second Chances Wildlife Center, paid a visit to some local senior living communities on Groundhog Day, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Major, a groundhog from the Second Chances Wildlife Center, paid a visit to some local senior living communities on Groundhog Day, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Major, a groundhog from the Second Chances Wildlife Center, paid a visit to some local senior living communities on Groundhog Day, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Major, a groundhog from the Second Chances Wildlife Center, paid a visit to some local senior living communities on Groundhog Day, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Major, a groundhog from the Second Chances Wildlife Center, paid a visit to some local senior living communities on Groundhog Day, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Major, a groundhog from the Second Chances Wildlife Center, paid a visit to some local senior living communities on Groundhog Day, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Major, a groundhog from the Second Chances Wildlife Center, paid a visit to some local senior living communities on Groundhog Day, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Major, a groundhog from the Second Chances Wildlife Center, paid a visit to some local senior living communities on Groundhog Day, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Major, a groundhog from the Second Chances Wildlife Center, paid a visit to some local senior living communities on Groundhog Day, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Residents at Magnolia Springs and StoryPoint Middletown got to greet major and learn about his species.
"I hope that the residents will simply have a good time and enjoy learning a little bit about groundhogs, a little bit about Major and the importance of taking care of wildlife in our area," said Brigette Brouillard, director of Second Chances.
Major is one of 42 animals granted lifetime sanctuary at the Wildlife Center.