NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Historic Main Street in downtown New Albany officially reopened Friday after more than a year of construction. The project redesigned the area for pedestrians and cars but frustrated several small business owners who said they suffered from dwindling foot traffic.
The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning to mark the grand opening and the end of the multimillion-dollar Main Street Revitalization Project in the heart of downtown New Albany.
"This modernization effort is about more than a thoroughfare," New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said. "It's about creating a downtown experience that's livable, attractive and authentic to New Albany."
The initial revitalization project started in 2014 when East Main Street was reconstructed from Vincennes to East 5th Street. Construction on the second phase got started in June 2022, promising a more attractive, better functioning, and all around safer living experience for downtown businesses, residents, and shoppers.
Work on the street level included extended sidewalks, new lighting, landscaping, sewer pipes and more. The city even reimagined many of the street's parking spaces, which — as a safety feature — are now designed to be backed into. Crosswalks for pedestrians were decreased from 52 feet to 22 feet, which is part of a street and sidewalk layout that gives restaurants and businesses space for outdoor dining without impeding the flow of pedestrians on the sidewalks.
However, throughout the project, some business owners said much of Main Street was tough to navigate. Ongoing construction prevented street parking and sidewalks were often impassable or nonexistent as crews redesigned the area. Several business complained the project was causing them to take significant losses.
"It's been a real struggle," said Stevie Carper, the owner of New Albany Sugar Shoppe. "I went nine months without even having a street access to my business."
Kim and Ryan Rowe, who own Disc Crazy, a disc golf shop on Main Street, said they opened up shop just about a week before construction began and didn't know about the project.
"I'm really hopeful for the future and I think it's great. It's a great project," Kim Rowe said. "Handle it better. Communicate. Get input from the businesses. Make sure people know."
Carper said she's already noticed more people coming to visit local shops now that Main Street is fully open and she's excited for the future.
"I'm really happy that it's done," she said. "I definitely can see that it's a facelift for the city of New Albany. We definitely needed that. I'm disappointed in the way the city handled it as far as communication is concerned."
One business owner started a GoFundMe campaign to support those impacted, and it eventually raised more than $14,000. And the city also pitched in after hearing the outcry from business owners, creating the New Albany Central Business District Loan Program to offer three-year no-interest loans up to $25,000. The money could be used to help cover overhead and operation costs like payroll, rent and utilities. The first payment is due Jan. 1, 2024.
Dan Hardesty, who owns Eureka! Menswear on Main Street said Friday that while the construction started as a challenge, it made things better in the long run. Hardesty said he thinks his business will now get more exposure.
"Seeing this whole thing transform from what it started out as into this finished project, it's really pretty amazing actually," he said.
The reverse parking may take some time for people to get used to, he said. On Friday, at least three vehicles pulled into the on-street parking spots without backing in. A city parking enforcement employee put papers on at least one of the windshields. It's unclear if that paper was a ticket or a warning.
"We all have challenges, and I think that's one of the things that's going to take a little bit of time, because people are so used to pulling into a parking space," Hardesty said. "But give people enough time. They will adjust."
Store owners said they're excited to show the community what Main Street has to offer, especially with this updated look.
Related Stories:
- Yearslong project to revitalize downtown New Albany set for September completion
- New Albany mayor calls Main Street and Sherman Minton projects challenging, but overdue
- Interest-free loans available to help downtown New Albany businesses impacted by construction
- More than $10,000 raised so far by New Albany community for downtown small businesses hurt by construction
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.