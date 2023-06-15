NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Driving into New Albany on the Sherman Minton, it's clear that road work is underway both on and off the bridge.
Main Street downtown is still lined with orange cones, signs it's under construction. For weeks, sidewalks up and down the street were broken up. But now, there are signs of progress.
One side of the street's sidewalks are filled, and some progress on the revitalization project is beginning to show.
Mayor Jeff Gahan said the project is ahead of schedule, with landscaping now added, and the sewer system and water main both replaced.
Once construction in complete, it will be entirely brand new. With expanded sidewalks and narrowed streets to encourage drivers to take things slow, the project is expected to be done this fall, possibly even sooner.
"We're making all kinds of ground right now," Gahan said. "So I think, keep your fingers crossed, we're going to beat that completion date by quite a bit."
Meanwhile, construction is still being done on the Sherman Minton Bridge. The city of New Albany isn't in charge of the work. It's the Indiana Department of Transportation's project, but Gahan said he's happy to see necessary work being done.
The mayor admits that while it has been challenging, the work was overdue.
This weekend, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the bridge into Louisville from New Albany will close at 10 p.m. Friday, June 16 until 5 a.m. Monday, June 19.
The I-64 East entrance ramp from West Spring Street will also be closed, as well as the I-64 East to Interstate 264 eastbound ramp.
Officials said the closure will allow crews to work safely while "diamond grinding the eastbound bridges and removing temporary support brackets" used during the second phase of the project, as crews are now in the third phase.
The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the now 60-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
As for a timeline for the completion of the project, leaders said most major work is expected to be completed by early next year, barring any delays. To look at the estimated construction timeline, click here.
For more information about the project and to sign up for updates, click here.
