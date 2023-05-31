LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major traffic headache has started for drivers who use the Sherman Minton Bridge to get into southern Indiana from Louisville.
Tuesday night, May 30, the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the bridge closed for six days. They won't reopen until around 8 p.m. on Monday, June 5.
A detour takes drivers to Interstate 65 via Interstate 265. During the westbound closure, the Interstate 264 ramp to I-64 West is also closed.
Southern Indiana residents who spoke to WDRB News on Tuesday said neighborhood streets and alternate routes off the interstate were gridlocked during the last directional closure of the bridge, which happened last week.
Traffic was backed up on Interstate 65 North through southern Indiana, from the bridges in downtown Louisville, during rush hour on Wednesday. It was the first afternoon commute since this week's closure on the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Matt Reed and Emily Jarboe had to cross the river to take their son from Louisville to New Albany for wrestling practice.
"We just spent 45 minutes, at least, at least 45 minutes, trying to find as many back roads as possible to get over here," Reed said.
Hundreds of cars packed onto South Clark Boulevard and downtown New Albany during rush hour.
The traffic also created a weeknight treat for Matt and Emily: a date night.
"If it's gonna take an hour to get here, we might as well stay and enjoy the evening," Jarboe said.
When the westbound lanes of the bridge into New Albany reopened following last week's closure, a new traffic pattern had been put into place.
The changes went into effect last Friday and start in Louisville. The left lane will take drivers across the bridge via the bottom deck, but drivers won't be able to use the exit into downtown New Albany. The right lane takes drivers across the top deck of the bridge, which is where you can use the New Albany exit. The center lane takes drivers to Interstate 264.
The new traffic shift and this week's directional closure comes as crews enter the third phase of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the now 60-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
As for a timeline for the completion of the project, leaders said most major work is expected to be completed by early next year, barring any delays. To look at the estimated construction timeline, click here.
For more information about the project and to sign up for updates, click here.
This week's work signals the return of the orange traffic cones and summer road construction. Starting Friday, drivers in Louisville have another traffic headache to deal with as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closes a six-mile stretch of Interstate 64 West, near the Cochran Tunnels, for two weeks. Following that closure, I-64 East along the same six-mile stretch will also close for two weeks.
For more information about that project, click here.
Related Stories:
- 6-mile stretch of I-64 West, near Cochran Tunnels, to close for two weeks starting Friday
- 6-day directional closure starts Tuesday on Sherman Minton Bridge
- New traffic pattern in place on Sherman Minton Bridge
- Sherman Minton Bridge plan details construction phases, lane closures
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.