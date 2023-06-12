LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another directional closure is set for this weekend on the Sherman Minton Bridge.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the bridge into Louisville from New Albany will close at 10 p.m. Friday, June 16 until 5 a.m. Monday, June 19.
The I-64 East entrance ramp from West Spring Street will also be closed, as well as the I-64 East to Interstate 264 eastbound ramp.
The suggested detour will be I-265 and Interstate 65. Message boards will be posted alerting drivers of the closure.
Traffic that bypasses Interstate 265 won't be able to cross the bridge, and will be required to get off onto West 5th Street in New Albany, using local streets to get onto I-64 West, and continue to I-265.
The closure is weather-permitting.
Officials said the closure will allow crews to work safely while "diamond grinding the eastbound bridges and removing temporary support brackets" used during the second phase of the project, as crews are now in the third phase.
The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the now 60-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
As for a timeline for the completion of the project, leaders said most major work is expected to be completed by early next year, barring any delays. To look at the estimated construction timeline, click here.
For more information about the project and to sign up for updates, click here.
Related Stories:
- Summer traffic headaches ramp up with 6-day closure of I-64W on Sherman Minton Bridge
- 6-day directional closure starts Tuesday on Sherman Minton Bridge
- New traffic pattern in place on Sherman Minton Bridge
- Sherman Minton Bridge plan details construction phases, lane closures
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.