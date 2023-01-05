NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- As streets remain torn up in downtown New Albany, business owners who say they're suffering, were met with disappointment.
The New Albany City Council pulled a resolution from its agenda that would create $500,000 in grant money to assist downtown businesses.
Councilman Greg Phipps said the board was legally advised by the city's attorney to not use American Rescue Dollars for the grants.
"We can't engage in something that's illegal," Phipps said. "All the business owners out there I want you to know you have my sympathy and I tried my best."
Streets and sidewalks remain torn up and some street entrances blocked off.
"Have you walked Main Street? Have you shopped Main Street? Open your eyes to that," said the business owner of Eureka! Menswear.
"I'm not asking you for a check, I have lots of ideas, like billboard campaigns," said the owner of New Albany Sugar Shoppe.
Phipps said work continues to see if non-profits can help offer financial relief, but details about that could not be shared at Thursday's meeting.
Shops like The Odd Shop, say sales are down around 50% compared to this time last year.
"Utter disappointment because I don't know where things will go from there," said The Odd Shop manager Judy Stults. "I know everyone is crossing fingers and holding their breath at this point."
Construction on the Main Street Improvement Project is expected to be completed in late 2023.
When completed, restaurants and businesses will have space for outdoor dining without impeding the flow of pedestrians on the sidewalks. Crosswalks for pedestrians will also be decreased from 52 feet to 22 feet.
