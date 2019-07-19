LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $1.1 million renovation project at Victory Park that's been two years in the making was formally unveiled Friday.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and other city leaders celebrated a "milestone day" for the new and improved park with a ribbon cutting.
" ... the type of community involvement that's taken place here by people that love this community and our city of Louisville so deeply, to see their fingerprints all over this park, from where it started to where it is today, it's a wonderful testament to citizenship and involvement," Fischer said.
"The folks here around the Victory Park neighborhood are real models for the rest of the city in terms of, 'Let's just keep moving ahead; let's just keep moving ahead.'"
The renovations include a new playground, sprayground water park and basketball court, a covered picnic area, a walking path and more lighting and benches.
On March 31, 2017, the park received a $1 million investment "designed to make the park and the neighborhood more safe," according to previous reporting.
At Friday's ribbon cutting, Metro Council President David James, who represents the Victory Park neighborhood in the Sixth District, reminisced on the years-long process to make the renovations possible.
"We love everyone that helped make this day happen," James said.
A community-wide celebration of the renovations, Victory Park Day, will be held Saturday, Aug. 3.
