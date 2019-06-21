LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A west Louisville neighborhood that's seen recent gun violence is getting a big cleanup Saturday morning.
Metro Council President David James was knocking on doors Friday in the California neighborhood, talking to neighbors around Victory Park and inviting them to the neighborhood cleanup.
"We've had some incidents in the neighborhood that have people concerned and scared," James said. "So I just want to make sure that people understand this is a community, and this community loves one another, and they care about one another, and they care about their community."
James said anyone is invited to help pick up trash in the neighborhood. It's also a time to talk about concerns and connect with other people. Some residents said they're happy to see cleanup efforts around the park and hope it can lead to a ripple effect in the neighborhood.
"Not just the park, but the overall community," Seon Simmons said. "Because if you've got a beautiful park and messed up roads or sidewalks that are broken up, then what's the deal in having a brand new park?"
The park has been part of a $1 million revitalization project over the past two years, which includes a new playground, walking path and basketball court.
The cleanup starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, and anyone is welcome to join.
