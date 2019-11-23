Pablo Picasso Faune assis jouant de la diaule et chevreau allongé 1er novembre 1946 MPA 1946.2.21 Musée Picasso, Antibes. Photo (copyright symbol) ImageArt, Claude Germain. (copyright symbol) 2019 Estate of Pablo Picasso/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York
Pablo Picasso Buste de faune 6 septembre 1946 MPA 1946.2.4 Musée Picasso, Antibes. Photo (copyright symbol) ImageArt, Claude Germain. (copyright symbol) 2019 Estate of Pablo Picasso/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York
Pablo Picasso La Femme à la fenêtre 17 mai 1952 MPA 1981.6.17 Musée Picasso, Antibes. Photo (copyright symbol) ImageArt, Claude Germain. (copyright symbol) 2019 Estate of Pablo Picasso/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York
Pablo Picasso La Colombe 9 janvier 1949 MPA 1981.6.28 Musée Picasso, Antibes. Photo (copyright symbol) ImageArt, Claude Germain. (copyright symbol) 2019 Estate of Pablo Picasso/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York
Pablo Picasso Oiseau et fleurs 27 janvier 1948 MPA 1949.4.38 Musée Picasso, Antibes. Photo (copyright symbol) ImageArt, Claude Germain. (copyright symbol) 2019 Estate of Pablo Picasso/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Some rare art has landed in Louisville to be put on display at the Kentucky Museum of Art & Craft.
The art will be on display at the museum, located at 715 W Main St., as part of its Picasso in the Bluegrass: From Antibes to Louisville exhibition from Dec. 14, through March 29, 2020.
The exhibition will include approximately 50 ceramics and works on paper created by Picasso between 1931 and 1956, according to a news release from the museum. The works are part of the collection of the Musée Picasso in Antibes, France. The Picasso in the Bluegrass exhibition marks the first time these works have been seen outside of Europe.
