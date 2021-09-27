LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Although it was a tough road to get there, it was a successful festival for Louder than Life this year.
"It's been incredibly hard and I couldn't be more proud of both our team for delivering and for the fans for their patience," Danny Hayes, CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents said.
Before the festival kicked off, a few artists canceled, and new protocols were made because of COVID-19 — all of this after the festival was canceled in 2020.
This year's festival came back strong, with an average of 35,000 people a day. Although officials numbers aren't in yet, Louisville Tourism expected the city to bring in approximately $6.7 million through food, travel and hotel stays.
"The impact of events like this in our community really can't be understated. It's incredibly important for our city to have signature events like Louder Than Life," said Benjamin Moore, the deputy director of economic development for Louisville Metro Government.
Tickets are already on sale for Louder Than Life next year, but the lineup has not been announced yet.
No announcements have been made regarding Bourbon and Beyond or Hometown rising for next year.
