LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A large caravan of motorcycle riders from across the country rode into Louisville on Saturday to show support for Breonna Taylor's family.
"All the riders that came down with us are from Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, North Carolina, and Georgia," said rider Vincent Harris.
The group rode hundreds of miles with a message: Justice for Breonna Taylor. Once they arrived in Jefferson Square Park, Breonna's mom, Tamika Palmer, received a gift from the riders.
"Everybody that rode a bike gave $10 for this cause, and we have raised over $1,800 that we want to present you," said Harris, handing Palmer a stack of cash while people cheered.
"I'm just so grateful for the support," Palmer said.
While her daughter's story has changed laws and protesters say her name nationwide, Palmer says "the world is changing."
"It's a beautiful thing," she said. "There's still a lot of work to be done though. It's just the beginning."
Although LMPD announced Friday it plans to fire one of the officers involved, Brett Hankison, Palmer said it still doesn't bring back her daughter.
"I won't say a relief. It was a long time coming. But it's just the beginning," Palmer said. "That doesn't put a dent in what happened."
It's why community activists are pushing for a permanent healing space in Jefferson Square Park.
"We want to do something as a permanent marker for Breonna, where she can act as that presence for healing," said Christopher 2X.
2X said the "Breonna Taylor Fountain Circle" would be in the same space where pictures, flowers and other memorials have grown during protests.
"We'll be working with Mayor Fischer, hand in glove, to see what space we get to (name), but our preferable space is this circle," 2X said.
Activists said they've already been in talks with the mayor, and that he's open to ideas.
