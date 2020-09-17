LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A resolution expressing no confidence in Mayor Greg Fischer but outlining steps he can take to regain the city’s trust passed Louisville Metro Council by a 22-4 vote Thursday.
The resolution was amended by a 14-11 vote to remove language calling for Fischer’s resignation. Instead, it calls on the mayor to follow through on a lengthy corrective action plan that council members believe can help him restore confidence among community members.
Some of the steps in the amended resolution include:
- Work with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to ensure the Breonna Taylor and David McAtee investigations are released to the public in full
- Create an ombudsman position
- Supply a "public accounting" of internal Louisville Metro Police investigations and make sure they are completed in a timely manner
- Ensure the demographic makeup of Metro Government employees matches that of the city
- Create a plan to increase code enforcement activity
- Complete top-to-bottom review of LMPD by Dec. 31
- Finish and have in place a new FOP contract by Dec. 31
- Create a "director-level" position at Louisville Forward to concentrate on economic development in disenfranchised areas of the city
According to the resolution, the council will take further action if Fischer fails to comply with the corrective action plan, but some members expressed doubts about how the mayor would be held accountable.
In response to the council's vote, Fischer released a video statement on his Facebook page and acknowledged making mistakes.
"With the benefit of hindsight, I see that, given the choice of two difficult paths, I've sometimes taken the wrong one," Fischer said. "I sometimes failed to recognize quickly enough where changes needed to be made, and, as tonight's vote makes clear, I have not fostered the productive relationship with all of council that's necessary to avoid silos and distractions.
"I apologize for all of this because what's also clear is this: We have enormous challenges ahead, and to move forward we need to pull together," he said. "And we must work together in good times and tough times like these."
Fischer also said his administration is already implementing some of the steps outlined in the resolution.
Read the approved resolution below:
