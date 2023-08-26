LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There was plenty of family fun at Paristown on Saturday afternoon as a way to up the summer.
The inaugural Louisville Family Fun Festival featured more than 50 vendors, a DJ, a Healthy Kids area and lots of games.
Fortunately the weather was a lot more manageable and and cooler than the last few days. The free event was also dog-friendly and very family-focused.
"They are allowed to walk up to a booth and put their hands on stuff and spin wheels and do art projects and walk away from something that doesn't costs the parents anything," Christine Vaughan, with the festival, said.
Those in attendance could also check out the food hall and the café.
The Louisville Family Fun organization website has been around for 14 years with insider tips for families.
