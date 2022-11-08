LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four incumbents on the Jefferson County Board of Education held leads in their races Tuesday night.
Four of the seven school board seats were on the ballot, with incumbents in those districts all drawing challengers.
As of 10:15 p.m., with 99% of precincts reporting countywide, unofficial results from the Jefferson County Board of Elections showed:
District 1
Incumbent Diane Porter, the school board chair, was up by 10,000 votes over her nearest rival, Charlie Bell. Ahamara Brewster and Carol Travis-Clark also were running for the seat.
District 3
Incumbent James Craig held a 8,986-vote lead over J. Stephen Ullum. Other candidates were G. Perry Adelmann and Sam Cowan.
District 5
Linda Duncan, the incumbent, had received 11,384, more than doubling Gregory P. Puccetti, who had 5,469 votes. Matt Singleton was in third.
District 6
Incumbent Corrie Shull had garnered 14,972 votes, while his opponent Misty Glin had gotten 12,848.
For real-time election results, click here.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.